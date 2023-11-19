Kyle Philips will be running routes against the third-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Philips has put together 159 receiving yards (after 11 catches). He has been targeted 16 times, and is averaging 31.8 yards per game.

Philips vs. the Jaguars

Philips vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Philips will play against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars concede 266.8 passing yards per contest.

The Jaguars have the No. 22 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.6 per game).

Titans Player Previews

Kyle Philips Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Philips Receiving Insights

Philips has received 5.9% of his team's 272 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has been targeted 16 times this season, averaging 9.9 yards per target.

Having played five games this year, Philips has not had a TD reception.

Philips' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.