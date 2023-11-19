Sunday's game between the Houston Cougars (5-0) and Dayton Flyers (3-1) matching up at TD Arena has a projected final score of 71-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Houston vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Houston vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Dayton 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-9.5)

Houston (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.1

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +142 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 167th in college basketball and are allowing 48.8 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 63rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.6 per outing.

Houston makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (142nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 30.7% rate.

The Cougars' 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 87th in college basketball, and the 64.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

Houston has committed 8.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging nine (37th in college basketball play) while forcing 17.2 (31st in college basketball).

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton put up 68.6 points per game last year (259th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined defensively, allowing only 61 points per game (ninth-best).

The Flyers ranked 20th-best in the country by allowing only 27.8 rebounds per game. They ranked 101st in college basketball by grabbing 33 rebounds per contest.

Dayton delivered 15.2 assists per game, which ranked them 40th in the country.

The Flyers ranked 13th-worst in the nation with 9.5 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, they committed 11.5 turnovers per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball).

The Flyers made 6.6 threes per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They sported a 33.8% shooting percentage (199th-ranked) from three-point land.

With a 29.3% three-point percentage allowed last season, Dayton was eighth-best in the nation. It ranked 82nd in college basketball by allowing 6.5 three-pointers per contest.

Dayton attempted 32.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it took (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 three-pointers per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

