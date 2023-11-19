Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County This Week
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Hopkins County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Hopkins County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 19
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.