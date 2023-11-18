In a Saturday NCAA Women's Soccer slate that features plenty of thrilling matchups, the match featuring BYU versus Michigan State is a game to see.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Michigan State vs BYU

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.