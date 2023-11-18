The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-5) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks eighth-worst in the FBS (446.2 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 66th in the FBS offensively putting up 388 yards per game. Sam Houston has been sputtering on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.4 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 26.6 points per contest (69th-ranked).

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Sam Houston 388 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.6 (122nd) 446.2 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (79th) 117.3 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.8 (128th) 270.7 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.8 (76th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 2,645 passing yards for Western Kentucky, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 113 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 36 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Young, has carried the ball 73 times for 406 yards (40.6 per game), scoring three times.

Markese Stepp has collected 270 yards on 58 attempts, scoring two times.

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 740 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 90 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Easton Messer has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dalvin Smith has been the target of 47 passes and racked up 30 catches for 273 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 2,035 yards on 208-of-326 passing with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 214 yards and one rushing touchdown.

John Gentry is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 286 yards, or 28.6 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Gentry has also chipped in with 26 catches for 188 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Noah Smith has collected 67 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 659 (65.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 92 times and has five touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has put up a 389-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 46 targets.

Al'Vonte Woodard has racked up 303 reciving yards (30.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

