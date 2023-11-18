Week 12 of the college football schedule included three games with Big Sky teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from all of those games.

Portland State vs. Northern Colorado

Week 12 Big Sky Results

Portland State 27 Northern Colorado 23

Portland State Leaders

Passing: Dante Chachere (13-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Dante Chachere (13-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Chachere (18 ATT, 123 YDS, 3 TDs)

Chachere (18 ATT, 123 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Jermaine Braddock (3 TAR, 4 REC, 72 YDS)

Northern Colorado Leaders

Passing: Shea Kuykendall (17-for-25, 222 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Shea Kuykendall (17-for-25, 222 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Caden Meis (16 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

Caden Meis (16 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jamarii Robinson (8 TAR, 8 REC, 96 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Portland State 373 Total Yards 477 222 Passing Yards 175 151 Rushing Yards 302 0 Turnovers 2

