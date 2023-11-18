Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Warren County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Warren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren Central High School at DeSales High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenwood High School at Spencer County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.