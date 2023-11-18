The USC Trojans (7-4) will have their third-ranked scoring offense on display versus the UCLA Bruins (6-4), with the No. 72 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 65.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. UCLA matchup in this article.

USC vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

USC vs. UCLA Betting Trends

USC has put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in eight opportunities).

UCLA has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this year.

USC & UCLA 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.