Predators vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (5-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The Predators have lost four games in a row.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-210)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have gone 1-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 67.7% chance to win.
- Nashville's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals six times.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|44 (25th)
|Goals
|36 (30th)
|52 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (15th)
|13 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (27th)
|15 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (13th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 3-7-0 overall, in its last 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Nashville went over five times.
- The Predators have had an average of 6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Predators' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.
- The Predators are ranked 25th in the NHL with 44 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Predators have allowed 52 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-8) ranks them 23rd in the league.
