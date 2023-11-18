The Nashville Predators (5-10) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9) at home on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have a record of 3-7-0. They have put up 31 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 42 times during that span, and have capitalized with nine goals (21.4% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Saturday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Predators 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-210)

Predators (-210) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 5-10 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in contests that have required overtime.

Nashville is 1-3-0 (two points) in its four games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Predators scored just one goal, they lost.

Nashville has lost all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have scored more than two goals eight times, and are 5-3-0 in those games (to record 10 points).

In the five games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 1-4-0 to record two points.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 3-6-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-4-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 21st 2.93 Goals Scored 2.57 28th 23rd 3.47 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 20th 30.4 Shots 26.1 31st 11th 29.8 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 14th 20.63% Power Play % 12.5% 27th 30th 70% Penalty Kill % 78.72% 16th

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

