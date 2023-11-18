Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - November 18
Entering a game against the Chicago Blackhawks (5-9), the Nashville Predators (5-10) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Oblique
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- Nashville's 44 total goals (2.9 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its -8 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 36 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Chicago's total of 49 goals conceded (3.5 per game) ranks 15th in the league.
- They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-210)
|Blackhawks (+170)
|6
