In the matchup between the Morehead State Eagles and Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morehead State (-6.6) 45.9 Morehead State 26, Presbyterian 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

Eagles games hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Blue Hose games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 20.7 25.3 23.8 21.8 18.7 27.7 Morehead State 21.6 28.7 26.2 24.8 17.0 32.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.