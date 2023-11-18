Our projection model predicts the Missouri Tigers will defeat the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Missouri vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (-11.5) Toss Up (57.5) Missouri 38, Florida 19

Week 12 Predictions

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 7-2-0 this year.

Missouri has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Tigers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Missouri games this season.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gators have a 22.7% chance to win.

So far this year, the Gators have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Florida has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 11.5 points or more this season (0-2).

The Gators have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average point total for the Florida this season is 6.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 32.8 22.3 32.8 20.7 32.3 24 Florida 29.5 27.4 34.8 16.6 25.3 37

