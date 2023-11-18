Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Marshall County, Kentucky. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall County High School at Ohio County High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Hartford, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.