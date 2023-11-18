It'll be the No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) against the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) in college football play at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on LSU vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is LSU vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 45, Georgia State 19

LSU 45, Georgia State 19 LSU has gone 6-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, Georgia State has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Panthers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1800 odds on them winning this game.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (+31.5)



Georgia State (+31.5) Against the spread, LSU is 5-4-0 this year.

The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 31.5 points or more.

In Georgia State's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the LSU vs. Georgia State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (73.5)



Under (73.5) Three of LSU's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 73.5 points.

There has not been a Georgia State game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 73.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 73 points per game, 0.5 points fewer than the over/under of 73.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.7 60.8 60.6 Implied Total AVG 36 40.3 32.6 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 9-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 54.6 59.8 Implied Total AVG 30.2 29 31.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.