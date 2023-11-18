The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

South Carolina is compiling 393.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 62nd in the FBS. On defense, the Gamecocks rank 106th, giving up 413.5 yards per game. With 343.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Kentucky ranks 99th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 49th, giving up 356.9 total yards per game.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Info

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Kentucky South Carolina 343.4 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.1 (66th) 356.9 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (99th) 136.6 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.4 (125th) 206.8 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (11th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has racked up 2,063 yards on 56.7% passing while recording 19 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 160 carries for 929 yards, or 92.9 per game. He's found paydirt 11 times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 24 catches for 259 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has collected 138 yards (on 26 carries) with one touchdown.

Dane Key has totaled 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 477 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has 33 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 472 yards (47.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 68 targets have resulted in 34 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 2,867 yards (286.7 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 70.6% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has 645 rushing yards on 117 carries with three touchdowns.

Dakereon Joyner has collected 115 yards on 49 carries, scoring five times.

Xavier Legette's team-high 1,093 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 77 targets) with five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 32 passes for 277 yards (27.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 19 receptions for 250 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

