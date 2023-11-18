The South Carolina Gamecocks should come out on top in their game versus the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (52) South Carolina 28, Kentucky 27

Week 12 SEC Predictions

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Kentucky has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 1.5 points or more this season (0-3).

Out of the Wildcats' 10 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (70%).

The average point total for the Kentucky this year is 2.6 points less than this game's over/under.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread five times in 10 games.

South Carolina is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Gamecocks games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 52, 2.9 points fewer than the average total in South Carolina games thus far this season.

Wildcats vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 28.8 28.6 41.6 25.2 15.8 32.3 Kentucky 29.1 25.0 29.9 24.0 27.3 27.3

