Fresno State vs. New Mexico: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-2) will face off against their MWC-rival, the New Mexico Lobos (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Lobos will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. New Mexico matchup.
Fresno State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Fresno State vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-23.5)
|56.5
|-3000
|+1200
Fresno State vs. New Mexico Betting Trends
- Fresno State is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
- New Mexico has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover six times.
- The Lobos have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
Fresno State & New Mexico 2023 Futures Odds
|New Mexico
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
