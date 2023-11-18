The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Carrier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier is yet to score through 15 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:38 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:47 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

