The Murray State Racers (1-1) play the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Murray State vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Racers scored an average of 68.9 points per game last year, 6.8 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers allowed.
  • Murray State had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • Last year, the Hoosiers averaged 80.9 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 65.9 the Racers gave up.
  • When Indiana totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 25-2.

Murray State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Arkansas L 82-79 Bud Walton Arena
11/14/2023 Cumberland (TN) W 121-63 CFSB Center
11/17/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/21/2023 Bellarmine - CFSB Center
11/28/2023 UT Martin - CFSB Center

