Morehead State vs. Penn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) and the Morehead State Eagles (2-2) meet at Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. The game has no set line.
Morehead State vs. Penn State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Where: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- In Morehead State's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times.
- The Eagles were 16-10-0 against the spread last year.
- Penn State (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, one% more often than Morehead State (16-10-0) last year.
Morehead State vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Penn State
|72.2
|142
|68.2
|134.8
|137.2
|Morehead State
|69.8
|142
|66.6
|134.8
|138.5
Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends
- The Eagles scored an average of 69.8 points per game last year, only 1.6 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions allowed.
- Morehead State put together a 9-3 ATS record and a 14-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.
Morehead State vs. Penn State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Penn State
|20-12-0
|18-14-0
|Morehead State
|16-10-0
|9-17-0
Morehead State vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Penn State
|Morehead State
|13-4
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-7
|Away Record
|8-9
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-3-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.3
|68.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.5
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
