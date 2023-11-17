The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) will meet the Morehead State Eagles (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on Peacock.

Morehead State vs. Penn State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Morehead State Top Players (2022-23)

Alex Gross: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK Mark Freeman: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Drew Thelwell: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Wolfe: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Branden Maughmer: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Morehead State vs. Penn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69.8 216th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 66.6 72nd 278th 30.0 Rebounds 32.4 134th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th 128th 13.7 Assists 13.7 128th 4th 8.4 Turnovers 10.9 84th

