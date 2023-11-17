Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Laurel County This Week
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Laurel County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Laurel County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Highlands Latin School at North Laurel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: London, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
