The Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) will play the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This matchup is available on SEC Network+.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Information

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

  • Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank
113th 74.5 Points Scored 67 299th
105th 67.8 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
7th 36.6 Rebounds 28 343rd
1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th
288th 6.3 3pt Made 7.7 134th
46th 15.1 Assists 12.2 249th
84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

