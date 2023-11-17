Kentucky vs. Stonehill: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Stonehill matchup.
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Stonehill Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-37.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-37.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. Stonehill Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Kentucky put together a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 20 Wildcats games went over the point total.
- Stonehill went 13-10-0 ATS last season.
- In Skyhawks games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total six times.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Oddsmakers rate Kentucky considerably higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (48th).
- With odds of +1400, Kentucky has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
