The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) travel to face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) after dropping three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kentucky vs. Stonehill Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Skyhawks allowed to opponents.
  • Kentucky had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Skyhawks ranked 343rd.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded just 4.9 more points per game (74.5) than the Skyhawks gave up (69.6).
  • When Kentucky put up more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
  • The Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.9).
  • In home games, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Mexico State W 86-46 Rupp Arena
11/10/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 81-61 Rupp Arena
11/14/2023 Kansas L 89-84 United Center
11/17/2023 Stonehill - Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall - Rupp Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.