Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Kentucky and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fairdale High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCracken County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Owensboro High School at Atherton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ludlow High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
