Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Fayette County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Frederick Douglass High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ryle High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 17
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.