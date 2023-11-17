The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky put together a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.

Eastern Kentucky's .630 ATS win percentage (17-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than UT Martin's .393 mark (11-17-0 ATS Record).

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Kentucky 78.6 159.1 73.5 148.9 148.7 UT Martin 80.5 159.1 75.4 148.9 149.6

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Last year, the Colonels scored 78.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 75.4 the Skyhawks gave up.

When Eastern Kentucky scored more than 75.4 points last season, it went 6-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0 UT Martin 11-17-0 17-11-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Kentucky UT Martin 14-2 Home Record 14-2 5-10 Away Record 4-11 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.3 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

