Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|UT Martin AVG
|UT Martin Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|80.5
|14th
|278th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|75.4
|319th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|2nd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
