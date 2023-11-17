Friday's game features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-1) squaring off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-70 win for heavily favored Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 81, UT Martin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. UT Martin

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-10.8)

Eastern Kentucky (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

Eastern Kentucky scored 78.6 points per game and gave up 73.5 last season, ranking them 30th in college basketball offensively and 278th on defense.

Last year, the Colonels were seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (36.6 per game) and 314th in rebounds conceded (33.5).

At 14.9 assists per game last season, Eastern Kentucky was 52nd in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Colonels were 53rd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.6) last season. They were 171st in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.

Giving up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.0% from downtown last year, Eastern Kentucky was 312th and 199th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Colonels took 37.3% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of the Colonels' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.