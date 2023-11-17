The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Boyle County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Boyle County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Boyle County High School at Corbin High School