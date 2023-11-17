The Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) face the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)

Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 74th 76 Points Scored 66.3 316th 351st 78.5 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 26.6 361st 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8 104th 117th 13.8 Assists 14.2 95th 200th 12 Turnovers 10.5 44th

