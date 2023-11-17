How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.
- Bellarmine went 9-4 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Falcons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.
- The Knights scored 12.2 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Falcons gave up to opponents (78.5).
- Bellarmine went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 78.5 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine scored more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (61.2) last season.
- At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Bellarmine knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) too.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington
|L 91-57
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 83-75
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 72-64
|McKenzie Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Freedom Hall
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|-
|Freedom Hall
