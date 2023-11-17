The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Bowling Green Falcons (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights shot at a 45.9% rate from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Falcons averaged.

Bellarmine went 9-4 when it shot higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Falcons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.

The Knights scored 12.2 fewer points per game last year (66.3) than the Falcons gave up to opponents (78.5).

Bellarmine went 4-1 last season when it scored more than 78.5 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

Bellarmine scored more points at home (72.1 per game) than away (61.2) last season.

At home, the Knights allowed 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Beyond the arc, Bellarmine knocked down fewer triples away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) too.

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule