Will Charlie Jones Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Charlie Jones was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. All of Jones' stats can be found below.
Rep Charlie Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Charlie Jones Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
- The Bengals have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Andrei Iosivas (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|6
|7
|0
|6.0
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|2
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.