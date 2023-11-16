Charlie Jones was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 11. All of Jones' stats can be found below.

Rep Charlie Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Charlie Jones Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Bengals have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Andrei Iosivas (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (DNP/hamstring): 27 Rec; 328 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 6 7 0 6.0

Jones Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 2 1 6 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.