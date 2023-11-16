How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 11
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AFC North foes meet when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) play on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Bengals
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ABC
Bengals Insights
- This season the Bengals rack up 4.5 more points per game (20.2) than the Ravens surrender (15.7).
- The Bengals rack up 301.7 yards per game, 28.1 more yards than the 273.6 the Ravens give up.
- This season Cincinnati runs for 25.7 fewer yards per game (74.8) than Baltimore allows (100.5).
- The Bengals have turned the ball over eight times, seven fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (15).
Bengals Away Performance
- The Bengals score 17.8 points per game in road games (2.4 less than their overall average), and concede 22 in away games (0.7 more than overall).
- On the road, the Bengals rack up 283.3 yards per game and concede 376. That's less than they gain (301.7) and allow (384) overall.
- Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (189.8) and conceded (217.5) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 226.9 and 247.8, respectively.
- The Bengals rack up 93.5 rushing yards per game in road games (18.7 more than their overall average), and concede 158.5 away from home (22.3 more than overall).
- On the road, the Bengals convert 26.1% of third downs and allow 44.7% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (37.3%), and more than they allow (43.1%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/29/2023
|at San Francisco
|W 31-17
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Buffalo
|W 24-18
|NBC
|11/12/2023
|Houston
|L 30-27
|CBS
|11/16/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|12/4/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
