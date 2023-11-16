The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) will meet AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Ravens' upcoming tilt against Bengals, see the page below, where we provide statistics to help you with your in-game betting choices.

Bengals vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

The Ravens have been winning after the first quarter in seven games and have been tied after the first quarter in three games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bengals have lost the second quarter six times and won three times in nine games this season.

In 10 games this year, the Ravens have won the second quarter six times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up three times.

The Ravens have won the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In 10 games this season, the Ravens have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.6 points on average in that quarter.

Bengals vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Bengals have been leading after the first half in three games (3-0 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in five games (1-4), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0).

The Ravens have been winning after the first half in eight games (7-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

Out of nine games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season, lost the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 9.4 points on average in the second half.

