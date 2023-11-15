A pair of streaking squads meet when the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Commodores are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hilltoppers, who have won three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (70.1) than the Commodores gave up to opponents (71.1).

Western Kentucky went 10-2 last season when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.

Last year, the Commodores put up 67.6 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers gave up.

When Vanderbilt totaled more than 69.3 points last season, it went 12-5.

Last season, the Commodores had a 37.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.0% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Hilltoppers' opponents made.

The Hilltoppers shot 42.3% from the field, 10.7% lower than the 53.0% the Commodores' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Schedule