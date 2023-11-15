The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-1) square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Rutgers vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Rutgers Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Scarlet Knights had a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% lower than the 45.9% of shots the Hoyas' opponents hit.
  • Rutgers went 6-3 when it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Hoyas ranked 101st in rebounding in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 58th.
  • Last year, the Scarlet Knights scored 9.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Hoyas gave up (78.1).
  • When Rutgers put up more than 78.1 points last season, it went 6-1.

Georgetown Stats Insights

  • The Hoyas shot at a 42.3% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40% shooting opponents of the Scarlet Knights averaged.
  • Georgetown put together a 6-13 straight up record in games it shot better than 40% from the field.
  • The Hoyas were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Scarlet Knights finished 60th.
  • The Hoyas put up an average of 69.5 points per game last year, 8.4 more points than the 61.1 the Scarlet Knights gave up to opponents.
  • Georgetown went 4-3 last season when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison

  • Rutgers put up 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of seven points per contest.
  • The Scarlet Knights allowed 57 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.9 away from home.
  • Rutgers sunk 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 31.8% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 3.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.1, 35.3%).

Georgetown Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Georgetown scored 70.9 points per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (69.7).
  • At home, the Hoyas gave up 76 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.8.
  • Georgetown drained more 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (30.4%).

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Princeton L 68-61 CURE Insurance Arena
11/10/2023 Boston University W 69-45 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/12/2023 Bryant W 66-57 Jersey Mike's Arena
11/15/2023 Georgetown - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Howard - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's - Jersey Mike's Arena

Georgetown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Le Moyne W 94-57 Capital One Arena
11/11/2023 Holy Cross L 68-67 Capital One Arena
11/15/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena
11/18/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Capital One Arena
11/19/2023 American - Capital One Arena

