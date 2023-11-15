Louisville vs. Coppin State November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) will play the Coppin State Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville Top Players (2022-23)
- El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Coppin State Top Players (2022-23)
- Sam Sessoms: 20.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nendah Tarke: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justin Steers: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike Hood: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kam'Ron Cunningham: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Louisville vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Louisville Rank
|Louisville AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|340th
|63.9
|Points Scored
|72.0
|169th
|324th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|83.2
|362nd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|27.6
|354th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|358th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|361st
|9.3
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|327th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
