Wednesday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-69 win as our model heavily favors Louisville.

The matchup has no set line.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 84, Coppin State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-15.7)

Louisville (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Louisville Performance Insights

On offense, Louisville was the 19th-worst team in college basketball (63.9 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 324th (75.8 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Cardinals were 288th in the nation in rebounds (29.8 per game) last year. They were 164th in rebounds conceded (30.9 per game).

Last season, Louisville was -2-worst in the country in assists at 9.3 per game.

The Cardinals made 6.3 3-pointers per game and shot 32.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 288th and 249th, respectively, in the country.

Louisville was 287th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and 274th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.2%) last year.

The Cardinals attempted 35.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 64.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of the Cardinals' baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.1% were 2-pointers.

