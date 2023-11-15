Louisville vs. Coppin State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.
Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Louisville vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Coppin State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-17.5)
|147.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-16.5)
|148.5
|-2800
|+1160
Louisville vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Louisville covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 15 Cardinals games hit the over.
- Coppin State compiled a 10-18-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 15 of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
Louisville Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Bookmakers rate Louisville considerably higher (81st in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (259th).
- Louisville's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
