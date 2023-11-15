The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Louisville had a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.

Last year, the Cardinals scored 63.9 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles allowed.

Louisville went 1-1 last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Louisville averaged 1.6 more points per game (66) than it did in away games (64.4).

The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).

Louisville made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 37.3%).

