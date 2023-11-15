Lakers vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 15
Two streaking squads square off when the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Kings, winners of three straight games.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Kings matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|234.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-1.5)
|234.5
|-120
|+102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs Kings Additional Info
|Lakers vs Kings Prediction
|Lakers vs Kings Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Kings Injury Report
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Lakers are being outscored by two points per game with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and give up 115.1 per outing (19th in the league).
- The Kings have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (13th in league) and giving up 114.4 (18th in NBA).
- These teams are scoring 226.5 points per game between them, eight fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 229.5 points per game combined, five fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1800
|+900
|-
|Kings
|+6600
|+2500
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.