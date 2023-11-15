The Sacramento Kings (5-4) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings won their last outing 132-120 against the Cavaliers on Monday. De'Aaron Fox put up 28 points, two rebounds and six assists for the Kings.

The Lakers took care of business in their most recent outing 134-107 against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell's team-high 24 points paced the Lakers in the win.

Kings vs Lakers Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Trey Lyles PF Out Calf Alex Len C Out Ankle 0 0 0

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor/Hip 25.7 12 2.7 LeBron James SF Questionable Calf 23 10.3 7.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Kings vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 235.5

