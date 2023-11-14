The Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 45% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, Indiana has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at eighth.

The Pacers score an average of 126 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 109.4 the 76ers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Indiana is 6-2.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.6.

The Pacers allowed 119.7 points per game at home last season, and 119.2 on the road.

At home, the Pacers drained 14 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (36.6%).

Pacers Injuries