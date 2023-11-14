Tuesday's contest between the Murray State Racers (2-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-60 and heavily favors Murray State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 81, Western Kentucky 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-21.4)

Murray State (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Murray State Performance Insights

With 70.4 points scored per game and 72.0 points conceded last season, Murray State was 203rd in college basketball on offense and 237th on defense.

The Racers grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.5 boards last season, ranking 220th and 192nd, respectively, in the country.

With 12.2 assists per game last season, Murray State was 249th in the nation.

Last year, the Racers were 299th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 231st in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Murray State gave up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 300th and 149th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, the Racers attempted 32.5% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.5% of the Racers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.5% were 2-pointers.

