The Murray State Racers (2-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at CFSB Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray State Betting Records & Stats

Murray State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.

Western Kentucky sported a 14-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark from Murray State.

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 70.4 141.8 72.0 142.6 140.0 Western Kentucky 71.4 141.8 70.6 142.6 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Racers averaged 70.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed.

Murray State went 9-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 13-15-0 17-11-0 Western Kentucky 14-15-0 16-13-0

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Western Kentucky 11-2 Home Record 9-5 3-11 Away Record 5-9 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.