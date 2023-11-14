Morehead State vs. Mercer: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) and the Mercer Bears (1-1) play in a game with no set line at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Mercer Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morehead, Kentucky
- Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Morehead State Betting Records & Stats
- Morehead State covered 16 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.
- Morehead State (16-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 61.5% of the time, 23.6% more often than Mercer (11-18-0) last year.
Morehead State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Morehead State
|69.8
|138.5
|66.6
|133.6
|138.5
|Mercer
|68.7
|138.5
|67.0
|133.6
|136.6
Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Eagles recorded were only 2.8 more points than the Bears gave up (67.0).
- Morehead State went 9-4 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.
Morehead State vs. Mercer Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Morehead State
|16-10-0
|9-17-0
|Mercer
|11-18-0
|10-19-0
Morehead State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Morehead State
|Mercer
|14-2
|Home Record
|7-7
|8-9
|Away Record
|4-10
|9-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.5
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.9
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
