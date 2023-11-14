Tuesday's contest that pits the Mercer Bears (1-1) versus the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Morehead State vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 74, Morehead State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-4.8)

Mercer (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Morehead State Performance Insights

On offense, Morehead State was the 216th-ranked team in the country (69.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 72nd (66.6 points allowed per game).

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 29.7 rebounds allowed, the Eagles were 134th and 87th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

With 13.7 assists per game last season, Morehead State was 128th in the nation.

Last season, the Eagles were 166th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.5 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Defensively, Morehead State was 20th-best in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.7 last season. It was 52nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.4%.

Morehead State attempted 61.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Morehead State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.